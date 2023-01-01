 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 1 January 2023

0.595.2 - Terminal Resolution

Share · View all patches · Build 10239388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved performance of the background ring particles.
  • Fixed scrolling the UI elements with gamepads with more than one physical control mapped to the same action, such as Steam Deck.
  • Some particle fire and smoke effects on asteroid-based stations did not respect the particle detail settings.
  • Added additional interactions with hostile stations if they are most afraid of you.
  • NPC landing hits with a kinetic weapon will now back away quicker - unless you escalate.
  • Additional data on the in-game profiler is available on the F11 key. The profiler will now adapt to any screen resolution.
  • Fixed graphical glitch on mineral processing units' “venting excess remass” particle effect.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the game to crash if you rapidly switched between two owned ships with cargo containers attached.
  • Double-clicking on the “switch ship” button on your Fleet menu will no longer cause the game to enter an undefined ship state.
  • Updated translations.

