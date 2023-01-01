- Improved performance of the background ring particles.
- Fixed scrolling the UI elements with gamepads with more than one physical control mapped to the same action, such as Steam Deck.
- Some particle fire and smoke effects on asteroid-based stations did not respect the particle detail settings.
- Added additional interactions with hostile stations if they are most afraid of you.
- NPC landing hits with a kinetic weapon will now back away quicker - unless you escalate.
- Additional data on the in-game profiler is available on the F11 key. The profiler will now adapt to any screen resolution.
- Fixed graphical glitch on mineral processing units' “venting excess remass” particle effect.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the game to crash if you rapidly switched between two owned ships with cargo containers attached.
- Double-clicking on the “switch ship” button on your Fleet menu will no longer cause the game to enter an undefined ship state.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 1 January 2023
0.595.2 - Terminal Resolution
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update