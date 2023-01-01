1.15 Version Large Update

**Suggestion 1: The new version has a huge amount of changes. It is recommended to forget the past playing methods and play as a new game. Although it is already compatible, the old version is strongly not recommended
Recommendation 2: For the new version, it is recommended not to play mod for the time being. It is better to wait for the mod author to update and adapt. Or archive in advance to avoid bad files**
[Major update of e-commerce system]
The shopping mall system has been greatly updated. Now there are 72 kinds of goods in the commodity market (14 kinds in the original version)
Completely remade the urban commodity configuration in Figure 1 (Figure 2 is temporarily closed)
Affected cities have trading markets (except garbage dumps), and are different from non infected cities
You can listen to the radio station/collect information, and the number of goods will fluctuate in some cities
The consignor no longer needs to prepare the goods by itself, but the consignor prepares them
[Major update of self built city system]
The self built city mechanism has been greatly renovated, and the post is provided for the building. The post corresponds to the production line, and different production lines have their own independent production schedules
Self built city provides 10 kinds of buildings and 9 kinds of posts
The post provides 44 different production lines in total, with multi-level production lines
The tavern will increase the labor market and provide the tool role of farming/breeding/manual expertise
60 new tool roles
[Cooking/eating system]
You can cook after camping
175 kinds of food in total, 400+combinations of recipes
The food after cooking can restore hunger/pressure, and the effect is determined by: the characteristics of the food itself+the number of ingredients used+the cooking level
Eating raw food may have negative effects. You can lock the food that cannot be used for automatic eating in the warehouse interface
[Hunting/gathering/fishing system]
You can hunt in the forest. A hunting system has been added
It can be collected in the forest. The materials will be reduced, but will be recovered slowly
You can fish in the river. A new fishing system has been added
Materials produced by different forests/rivers will be different (5 kinds of river fresh food, 5 kinds of mushrooms, 5 kinds of game)
[Role Mechanism Update]
Low character pressure will result in happy feature and increase attribute value
Add 4 new attributes
The driver will increase more pressure when driving
The driver's pressure will not increase when parking
No more pressure in the city
Team attention takes the highest value
Multiple drugs can be used for treatment, and drinking can provide multiple wines
[Pet system]
5 new pets
Pets can obtain random events on the way
The pet increases the character's food and provides attribute bonus according to the character's breeding level
[Four seasons system]
Add 3 temperature related accessories
New four seasons, different seasons have different weather duration and global temperature effects
Urban Adjustment
Drink freely in the tavern
You can sober up in the tavern
Increase of urban villains: black market of consigned goods, roadside stalls
Stalls can be set up in cities to sell food/finished products/waste products (by quality)
Other adjustments
Vehicle horsepower and horsepower multiplier adjustment
The overall load of all vehicles is increased
Political points can be used for: bribing bandits/staying in hotels/drinking in pubs
The material level of the affected city will recover slowly
A number of road random events have been added
Several new character attributes have been added
New zombie meat/human meat
Adjusted the order and effect of tavern communication/drinking
Fixed the bug that the weather display was incorrect when reading files
Fixed the bug that the slave market could not cancel selling and display incorrectly
Several UI interaction optimizations
Several bug fixes/tuning
Changed files in this update