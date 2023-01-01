1.15 Version Large Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10239332 · Last edited 1 January 2023 – 12:13:07 UTC by Wendy

**Suggestion 1: The new version has a huge amount of changes. It is recommended to forget the past playing methods and play as a new game. Although it is already compatible, the old version is strongly not recommended

Recommendation 2: For the new version, it is recommended not to play mod for the time being. It is better to wait for the mod author to update and adapt. Or archive in advance to avoid bad files**

The shopping mall system has been greatly updated. Now there are 72 kinds of goods in the commodity market (14 kinds in the original version)

Completely remade the urban commodity configuration in Figure 1 (Figure 2 is temporarily closed)

Affected cities have trading markets (except garbage dumps), and are different from non infected cities

You can listen to the radio station/collect information, and the number of goods will fluctuate in some cities

The consignor no longer needs to prepare the goods by itself, but the consignor prepares them

The self built city mechanism has been greatly renovated, and the post is provided for the building. The post corresponds to the production line, and different production lines have their own independent production schedules

Self built city provides 10 kinds of buildings and 9 kinds of posts

The post provides 44 different production lines in total, with multi-level production lines

The tavern will increase the labor market and provide the tool role of farming/breeding/manual expertise

60 new tool roles

[Cooking/eating system]

You can cook after camping

175 kinds of food in total, 400+combinations of recipes

The food after cooking can restore hunger/pressure, and the effect is determined by: the characteristics of the food itself+the number of ingredients used+the cooking level

Eating raw food may have negative effects. You can lock the food that cannot be used for automatic eating in the warehouse interface

[Hunting/gathering/fishing system]

You can hunt in the forest. A hunting system has been added

It can be collected in the forest. The materials will be reduced, but will be recovered slowly

You can fish in the river. A new fishing system has been added

Materials produced by different forests/rivers will be different (5 kinds of river fresh food, 5 kinds of mushrooms, 5 kinds of game)

Low character pressure will result in happy feature and increase attribute value

Add 4 new attributes

The driver will increase more pressure when driving

The driver's pressure will not increase when parking

No more pressure in the city

Team attention takes the highest value

Multiple drugs can be used for treatment, and drinking can provide multiple wines

[Pet system]

5 new pets

Pets can obtain random events on the way

The pet increases the character's food and provides attribute bonus according to the character's breeding level

[Four seasons system]

Add 3 temperature related accessories

New four seasons, different seasons have different weather duration and global temperature effects

Urban Adjustment

Drink freely in the tavern

You can sober up in the tavern

Increase of urban villains: black market of consigned goods, roadside stalls

Stalls can be set up in cities to sell food/finished products/waste products (by quality)

Other adjustments

Vehicle horsepower and horsepower multiplier adjustment

The overall load of all vehicles is increased

Political points can be used for: bribing bandits/staying in hotels/drinking in pubs

The material level of the affected city will recover slowly

A number of road random events have been added

Several new character attributes have been added

New zombie meat/human meat

Adjusted the order and effect of tavern communication/drinking

Fixed the bug that the weather display was incorrect when reading files

Fixed the bug that the slave market could not cancel selling and display incorrectly

Several UI interaction optimizations

Several bug fixes/tuning