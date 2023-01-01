Chrono Ark EA 1.9999E - Bug Fix

These are the fixes made from version A to version E.
- Fixed the final boss altar so that it is easier to see.
- Fixed a graphical bug for the UI when entering the final boss route.
- Fixed an issue where certain BGM and SFX would not be affected by volume settings. (If you still experience this problem, please notify us in the comments where it happened.)
- Fixed abnormal game behaviour after Pharos Healer attacked.
- Fixed an issue where the game would not load properly after losing to the final boss in Hope Mode.
- Fixed an issue where the book object for the final story would appear before fully progressing the story.
- Fixed an issue where Bloody Mary equipment's activation would reset the party barrier number.
- Mark Potion now ignores taunt.
Some translation issues will be addressed starting from Monday!
Please wait a little longer!
Changed depots in devmode branch