Chrono Ark update for 1 January 2023

Chrono Ark EA 1.9999E - Bug Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
These are the fixes made from version A to version E.

  • Fixed the final boss altar so that it is easier to see.
  • Fixed a graphical bug for the UI when entering the final boss route.
  • Fixed an issue where certain BGM and SFX would not be affected by volume settings. (If you still experience this problem, please notify us in the comments where it happened.)
  • Fixed abnormal game behaviour after Pharos Healer attacked.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would not load properly after losing to the final boss in Hope Mode.
  • Fixed an issue where the book object for the final story would appear before fully progressing the story.
  • Fixed an issue where Bloody Mary equipment's activation would reset the party barrier number.
  • Mark Potion now ignores taunt.

Some translation issues will be addressed starting from Monday!
Please wait a little longer!

