Some species can now jump. Some species lose the ability to jump as they get older. Press the spacebar to try to jump.

Jumping is still a work in progress. (Jump animations are being added for more species, jump variables are being adjusted, and some glitches need to be fixed)

Elder creatures can now continue to grow. They continue to grow passively over time and faster near sunstones, and grow actively through eating.

There is no progress bar for Elder growth but you can see your progress as a number in the escape menu. 1.0 is a full-grown adult. 1.5 is a new elder.

Fixed a case of food being dropped under the terrain when trying to drop food on the ground.