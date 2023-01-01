 Skip to content

Find the Gnome 2 update for 1 January 2023

After launch fixes, v2.1.410

Share · View all patches · Build 10239287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This v2.1.410 build contains a few small fixes that became apparent after more players played the game.

The next update will be a planned content update called 'how the game was made' and will contain new content.

Controls

  • By default, rotating with the right mouse button is enabled
  • Added rotation key hints to the tutorial
  • Automatically disable the virtual mouse on controller switch

Steam deck

  • Proper close on exit
  • Improved controller control scheme for easier use of rotation, zooming, moving and clicking at the same time.

Other

  • A lot of minor fixes, like all achievements having the proper pictures.

Additional note for MacOS

  • There is a signing issue with the FMOD sound library that makes it impossible to start the game.
  • I am working on an update, but it proves to be more difficult than anticipated. There will be a follow-up patch when this get resolved.

Changed files in this update

