After launch fixes, v2.1.410

This v2.1.410 build contains a few small fixes that became apparent after more players played the game.
The next update will be a planned content update called 'how the game was made' and will contain new content.
Controls
- By default, rotating with the right mouse button is enabled
- Added rotation key hints to the tutorial
- Automatically disable the virtual mouse on controller switch
Steam deck
- Proper close on exit
- Improved controller control scheme for easier use of rotation, zooming, moving and clicking at the same time.
Other
- A lot of minor fixes, like all achievements having the proper pictures.
Additional note for MacOS
- There is a signing issue with the FMOD sound library that makes it impossible to start the game.
- I am working on an update, but it proves to be more difficult than anticipated. There will be a follow-up patch when this get resolved.
Changed files in this update