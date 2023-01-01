After launch fixes, v2.1.410

Share · View all patches · Build 10239287 · Last edited 1 January 2023 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This v2.1.410 build contains a few small fixes that became apparent after more players played the game.

The next update will be a planned content update called 'how the game was made' and will contain new content.

Controls

By default, rotating with the right mouse button is enabled

Added rotation key hints to the tutorial

Automatically disable the virtual mouse on controller switch

Steam deck

Proper close on exit

Improved controller control scheme for easier use of rotation, zooming, moving and clicking at the same time.

Other

A lot of minor fixes, like all achievements having the proper pictures.

Additional note for MacOS