 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

我的变色龙女友My chameleon girlfriend update for 1 January 2023

Happy New Year! I wish you all happiness and peace!

Share · View all patches · Build 10239263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year! I wish you all happiness and peace!
Dear players, if you don't like the plot, please tell us,
According to your requirements to make comprehensive changes, thank you!
In addition, the English version translation is not perfect at present, please forgive us, we will gradually improve.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1554012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link