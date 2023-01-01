Happy New Year! I wish you all happiness and peace!
Dear players, if you don't like the plot, please tell us,
According to your requirements to make comprehensive changes, thank you!
In addition, the English version translation is not perfect at present, please forgive us, we will gradually improve.
我的变色龙女友My chameleon girlfriend update for 1 January 2023
Happy New Year! I wish you all happiness and peace!
Happy New Year! I wish you all happiness and peace!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update