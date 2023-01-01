Patch 1.06.1: Balancing Projectile Weights

BUG FIXES
- A bug with time battle timer that time ends at 00:01.
ADDED FEATURES
- None
BALANCE
- The weights of many projectiles have been rebalanced to help with counterplay, namely, Naaja, Vuux, and Ba Zaman's energy cannon projectiles have been reduced in weight.
- To help Aqnor 'Tul's Blackhole become more of a threat, the Blackhole's initial gravity power has been increased.
- Additionally, the Blackhole can no longer be be reflected.
- For better counterplay the time to upload humans for 1v1 matches has been increased.
REWORKS
- For fair game, the soldier now spawns only after the START! mark.
