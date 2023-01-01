 Skip to content

Nebulas Lasso update for 1 January 2023

Patch 1.06.1: Balancing Projectile Weights

Patch 1.06.1: Balancing Projectile Weights

BUG FIXES
  • A bug with time battle timer that time ends at 00:01.
ADDED FEATURES
  • None
BALANCE
  • The weights of many projectiles have been rebalanced to help with counterplay, namely, Naaja, Vuux, and Ba Zaman's energy cannon projectiles have been reduced in weight.
  • To help Aqnor 'Tul's Blackhole become more of a threat, the Blackhole's initial gravity power has been increased.
  • Additionally, the Blackhole can no longer be be reflected.
  • For better counterplay the time to upload humans for 1v1 matches has been increased.
REWORKS
  • For fair game, the soldier now spawns only after the START! mark.

