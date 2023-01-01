Update, Version 20230101

English

############Content#################

[Lost in the Sand]Added a dialog option on Eve so that you can change your mind to work with the Illuminati if you previously decided to work alone.

[Butterfly]Reduced the base value of Butterfly Wings to 1000. All vendors who sell Butterfly Wings also have their sell prices reduced.

[Butterfly]Add a new teleport location in Queensmouth: Ardham Hotel (Kristin's Room). You need to visit this location once to unlock it.

[The Grand Library]Added 4 more kanji characters that may appear on the Floor of Language.

[The Grand Library]Added a free copy of "The Gospel of the Flying Spaghetti Monster" on the Floor of Religion.

[Faith]If you are following the Flying Spaghetti Monster you now have a new interact option with the Spawns of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

简体中文

############Content#################

【迷失于沙粒中】给伊芙加入了一个新的对话选项，如果此前你选择单独调查，这个选项以允许你改为和光照派合作。

【蝴蝶】降低了蝴蝶之翼的基础价值到1000。所有贩卖蝴蝶之翼的商人的商店售价也有所降低。

【蝴蝶】在王后镇加入了新的蝴蝶之翼的传送地点：阿德汉姆旅店（克莉丝汀的房间）在访问过一次这个地点后解锁。

【大图书馆】在语言层加入了4种新的可能出现的汉字。

【大图书馆】在宗教层加入了一本【飞行面条神福音】。

【信仰】现在，如果你是飞行面条神的信徒，你对于飞行面条神眷族有了一个新的交互选项。