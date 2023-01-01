Added Skip and Auto buttons to the bottom left corner of UI.
There was feedback from some players that the game does not allow you to skip text. Skip was always there, but you had to press Tab to activate it. This is a standard button for most VN, but some players are more accustomed to having this button on the screen.
There was also a request to add the ability to auto-forward text. Added.
Going Rogue update for 1 January 2023
Skip and Auto buttons
Added Skip and Auto buttons to the bottom left corner of UI.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update