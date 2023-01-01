 Skip to content

Going Rogue update for 1 January 2023

Skip and Auto buttons

Added Skip and Auto buttons to the bottom left corner of UI.
There was feedback from some players that the game does not allow you to skip text. Skip was always there, but you had to press Tab to activate it. This is a standard button for most VN, but some players are more accustomed to having this button on the screen.
There was also a request to add the ability to auto-forward text. Added.

