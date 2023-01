Client:

Update Unity project from 2018 to 2020

Server:

Games tab added to server.

-The games tab has been created to automated the setup steps some games require to share data with DashPanel. Where automation isn't possible instructions are provided.

-If you have previously setup a game to use the Game Port you may need to configure the game again as now each game that receives UDP data has its own port setting in place of the global Game Port previously used.