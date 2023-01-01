 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 1 January 2023

1.0.0.26

Build 10238834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue of new blueprint creation activated after use of blueprint hotkeys [6] - [1].
Made waypoint ships to check for safety of target sector before hyperjump.

