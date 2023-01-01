Orphus Patch 1.01

Greeting Orphus Collectors,

Night Vision Games Dev here with the game's very first update!

Thank you to everyone who took the plunge and purchased the game in its release week. As a solo developer, it was pretty stressful to pull the trigger on putting my game out there in the world! I'm glad so many people have picked up the game and enjoyed it. Have you made it far enough in the game to unlock your second set of cards?

With that said, there will always be things to improve, and much of the feedback so far has been around figuring out how to start winning matches in-game. I hear you loud and clear, so that's been the focus of this first week's update:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when unlocking an achievement after Steam connection is lost

The same card, tribe, or color can no longer be picked multiple times when the meta shifts

Added an introductory tutorial the first time you visit the Game Shop. Existing save files will get the tutorial the first time they visit the shop after this update

Added the ability to chat with the Game Shop owner for various random hint tutorials based on your current game progress

Added some basic card strength hints when playing matches at very low Knowledge levels

Listening to Dom and Nader can now increase your hidden Knowledge level

Listening to Fina and Chel can now increase your hidden Personality level

Meta changes after the 6th and 12th month of each year will now be more drastic for Tribes and Individual Cards as well (instead of drastic changes only for Colors, Playstyles, or Costs)

That's all for this first update, as I wanted to get the bug fixes out quickly and provide some more guidance for beginning players. Looking forward to hearing more feedback and releasing more cards into the random generation pool in future updates! Which girl is your favorite card to use? I think mine is Petra!