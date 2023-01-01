 Skip to content

Umbra update for 1 January 2023

Small Patch from v1.3

Happy new year to everyone!

This patch fixes up just two bugs.

  • Fixed an issue that made some sound effects not have the correct radius.
  • Fixed the collision on some objects that affected negatively the navigation radius of the AI

