Carth Alpha 1.82 Hotfix

Carth Alpha 1.82
~Respawning bug fixed
~No longer stuck on black screen if killed
~Fixed enemy blocking
~Adjusted Unarmed block
~Fixed Player one handed weapon block animation
~Crafting time adjustments
~Fixed tree harvest needing to cut up tree for most harvestable gains
~Added birch bark and sap
~Added Beech bark and sap
~New alchemy recipes
~New Cooking Recipes
~New Survivalist Recipes
~New tree harvestables
~Birch bark Beech Bark and Saps
~Fixed vegetation rocks blurred
~Few items added to merchant
~Adjusted Crafting ingredients
~Adjusted XP given for harvesting
~Adjusted ammount of nails given per craft
We hope you all have a very happy new years! Here is to Carth release come 2023!
Changed files in this update