Carth Alpha 1.82 Hotfix

Carth Alpha 1.82

~Respawning bug fixed

~No longer stuck on black screen if killed

~Fixed enemy blocking

~Adjusted Unarmed block

~Fixed Player one handed weapon block animation

~Crafting time adjustments

~Fixed tree harvest needing to cut up tree for most harvestable gains

~Added birch bark and sap

~Added Beech bark and sap

~New alchemy recipes

~New Cooking Recipes

~New Survivalist Recipes

~New tree harvestables

~Birch bark Beech Bark and Saps

~Fixed vegetation rocks blurred

~Few items added to merchant

~Adjusted Crafting ingredients

~Adjusted XP given for harvesting

~Adjusted ammount of nails given per craft

We hope you all have a very happy new years! Here is to Carth release come 2023!