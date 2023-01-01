 Skip to content

Tragedy of Medusa update for 1 January 2023

Patch Notes for Tragedy of Medusa 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10238752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In Tragedy of Medusa 0.4, Queen Igret seduces Medusa and discovers her affinity to lust energy. Perseus realizes just how important the gorgons are and resumes his mission to find them.

Changes:

  • 5 new scenes
  • Remastered renders for intro scene

