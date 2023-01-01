Patch Notes for Tragedy of Medusa 0.4

In Tragedy of Medusa 0.4, Queen Igret seduces Medusa and discovers her affinity to lust energy. Perseus realizes just how important the gorgons are and resumes his mission to find them.
Changes:
- 5 new scenes
- Remastered renders for intro scene
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In Tragedy of Medusa 0.4, Queen Igret seduces Medusa and discovers her affinity to lust energy. Perseus realizes just how important the gorgons are and resumes his mission to find them.
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update