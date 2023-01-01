 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 1 January 2023

0.101.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10238735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Beef/Pork: Palm has been moved from Heavy > Special to Heavy > Light
  • Beef/Pork: You can now cancel both your Light and Heavy attacks into Special for your neutral Special move
  • Rice: Swat now has airborne invulnerability frames 5-11 instead of a mix of armor and invuln
  • Rice: Teleport now has armor for the first 10 frames instead of full invulnerability
  • Rice: Jump Drill is now -1 on both hit and block when connecting on the first frame

Changed files in this update

