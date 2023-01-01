 Skip to content

Your Show Has Been Cancelled update for 1 January 2023

1.10 Quest Board + Boss Scaling

Share · View all patches · Build 10238631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Most bosses, after defeating them the first time, will scale to the player's stats
  • Added an NPC at the entrance to The Road that gives a hint that it will open up later
  • Extended the dialogue presented to the player when they enter Meals Unlimited too early. There is a better indication on "when" they should come back.
  • Added some additional teleporters around town to help the Player get around areas faster
  • Made Tutto give an explanation of the "Quest" Board (and added some words beside it)
  • Increased the amount of balls of trash that spawn in Lance's Domain

Fixes

  • Lance's Domain can be entered again
  • Player's cannot leave Lance's Domain if they leave any balls of trash on the floor
  • Fixed the issue with the Swamp Monster and ??? that caused a single attack to be registered several times
  • Fixed an issue with the BigRoomsMonster checking for the camera too early

Other

  • Added "AreaData" for each overworld area. It tracks the number of chests, quests, dungeon levels available and completed.
  • Each overworld area now has its own name in scene
  • Raised the attack of enemies in dungeon floors on a few certain "Last Dungeon Levels"

Changed files in this update

Your Show Has Been Cancelled D-Windows Depot 1730392
Your Show Has Been Cancelled D-Mac Depot 1730393
