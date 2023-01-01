1.10 Quest Board + Boss Scaling

Updates
- Most bosses, after defeating them the first time, will scale to the player's stats
- Added an NPC at the entrance to The Road that gives a hint that it will open up later
- Extended the dialogue presented to the player when they enter Meals Unlimited too early. There is a better indication on "when" they should come back.
- Added some additional teleporters around town to help the Player get around areas faster
- Made Tutto give an explanation of the "Quest" Board (and added some words beside it)
- Increased the amount of balls of trash that spawn in Lance's Domain
Fixes
- Lance's Domain can be entered again
- Player's cannot leave Lance's Domain if they leave any balls of trash on the floor
- Fixed the issue with the Swamp Monster and ??? that caused a single attack to be registered several times
- Fixed an issue with the BigRoomsMonster checking for the camera too early
Other
- Added "AreaData" for each overworld area. It tracks the number of chests, quests, dungeon levels available and completed.
- Each overworld area now has its own name in scene
- Raised the attack of enemies in dungeon floors on a few certain "Last Dungeon Levels"
