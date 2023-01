Share · View all patches · Build 10238599 · Last edited 1 January 2023 – 04:19:21 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a crash caused by the rocket launcher.

Fixed goo bomb and grenade bullets from interfering with each other when launched.

Goo bomb and fireworks bullets now have impact damage.

Decreased blackhole, bomb, and sword cursor special costs.

Bomb special now detonates where it was activated instead of following the player.