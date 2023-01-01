City Limits Update 12

Share · View all patches · Build 10238533 · Last edited 1 January 2023 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Hope your day/night is going well.

I have small update with a few adjustments and a new game mode!

I adjusted some sound volume levels.

The new game mode is a free city build mode. It allows you to adjust the size of the island as well place any building where you wish. I added a few extra buildings that aren't in the regular game modes. As well as tiles that you wouldn't normally be able to place. It is, along with the rest of the game, very chill. It's totally optional and it unlocks after playing at least one round in the regular game.

If you make any cities, screenshot it and post in the community hub! :)

This update will erase any current runs. Sorry about that. :(

If you are enjoying City Limits please consider leaving a review! It helps a lot and nudges Steam in recommending the game to more people! Can we get to 10 user review!? Thanks everyone!

Peace,

Space