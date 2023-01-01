Complete overhaul of the game and optimization of performance. A brand new world with new abilities, weapons, and character models, and much more!
Castle: Daybreak update for 1 January 2023
The Official Beta is here!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Castle: Daybreak Content Depot 1714101
