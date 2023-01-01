New Year Patch

First of all, Happy New Year!

This patch is primarily a hotfix to address some loading issues which may affect certain hardware profiles, this bug occurs when switching between areas. I'll be keeping a close eye on the bug but please feel free to report issues if you see any.

Otherwise, the patch also contains a lot of cosmetic changes which explains the rather large patch size.

With that out of the way, thank you very much for all the support and I hope this year will be a great one!