- Auto mode can now be used in Loot Rush & Tower Climb
- Heroes in the lounge may now give items other than resurrection gems
- Screen transitions can be disabled
- Heroes can be auto-trained to avoid playing the clicking mini-game
HyperLeague Heroes update for 1 January 2023
Version 2.3 - Quality of life updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
