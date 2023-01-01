 Skip to content

HyperLeague Heroes update for 1 January 2023

Version 2.3 - Quality of life updates

Build 10238488

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Auto mode can now be used in Loot Rush & Tower Climb
  • Heroes in the lounge may now give items other than resurrection gems
  • Screen transitions can be disabled
  • Heroes can be auto-trained to avoid playing the clicking mini-game

