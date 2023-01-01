 Skip to content

Mistress vs Slave update for 1 January 2023

Quick Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10238440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where clicking a tile would crash the game in the elf's room

Fixed a bug with achievements not working.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132161
