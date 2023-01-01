This is a minor update with the following changes:

fix for an issue some Steam Decks have with Renpy games which would cause the game to randomly freeze up for a minute

adds steam cloud saves

linux and windows builds split into separate 32 and 64bit depots to reduce size

fixed depot sizes on store

updated game engine from Renpy 7.3.5 to 7.5.3

If you encounter any problems with this release, please report them on this post.

You can then opt into the "oldstable" beta for the time being until they're fixed.

The next version (unless there's an unplanned bugfix release) will be a content update which adds some new routes/endings.

It's mostly done now and is expected to be released Q1 2023.

Also, since version 1.01 is almost entirely Steam-specific, this release won't be uploaded to other stores.

For those stores, the changes will instead be rolled into the upcoming content update.