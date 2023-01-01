Update Notes | Early Access, Patch 0.5.24

Share · View all patches · Build 10238310 · Last edited 1 January 2023 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Welcome to Tree of Mu, Patch 0.5.24!

This patch is focused on fixing known bugs as well as reworking current systems to suit upcoming changes, you will also see many new Icons as well as some Structure changes.

I hope you are having a great time as we leave 2022 behind us!

Have fun, stay safe, and happy new year!

Here are the changes:

General

Added many new Icons for Skills and Runes.

Characters will no longer spawn other characters by themselves. To spawn another character, one must use a usable (skill or item) that has that functionality.

NPCs now gain experience per second based on the current area level when outside combat.

Changed some animals' names.

Added Spiritshield.

Lifesteal, Spiritsteal, and Spiritshield will now work as Effects.

Multiple Performance Improvements.

System Changes

Replaced the Pet System with a new Party System that uses Effects instead of UI.

Improved the Reputation System to be less prone to bugs and less performance heavy.

NPCs now have a Threat Generation System (not fully implemented).

Structure Changes

Removed The Beyond structure.

Changed the Yggdrasil.

Interface Changes

Changed the Reputation Interface.

Bugfixes