A few bug fixes just in time for the new year!

v2.97.309

• Fixed false gig-miss travel warning when watching a gig.

• Fixed bug that showed "99 Songs" on the practice button when no songs have been written yet.

• Fixed bug that allowed pyro-based gig events to happen if a pyrotech is in the crew but pyros were not selected to be used for the gig.

• Fixed a couple of gig events that showed "STAGE_MANAGER" instead of "stage manager" in the messaging.

• Fixed telecaster guitar texture so the green UV map lines aren't showing.

• Implemented anti-cheat measures to help prevent memory hacking to change values.