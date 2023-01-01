 Skip to content

Rising Star 2 update for 1 January 2023

A few bug fixes just in time for the new year!

Build 10238289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v2.97.309

• Fixed false gig-miss travel warning when watching a gig.
• Fixed bug that showed "99 Songs" on the practice button when no songs have been written yet.
• Fixed bug that allowed pyro-based gig events to happen if a pyrotech is in the crew but pyros were not selected to be used for the gig.
• Fixed a couple of gig events that showed "STAGE_MANAGER" instead of "stage manager" in the messaging.
• Fixed telecaster guitar texture so the green UV map lines aren't showing.
• Implemented anti-cheat measures to help prevent memory hacking to change values.

