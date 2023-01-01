 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 1 January 2023

Launcher buffs and Zap Nerfs

Share · View all patches · Build 10238238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nerfed Zap primary damage and max enemy bounce

Grenade Launcher now has a larger explosion radius and deals extra damage for direct hits

Fixed an issue where the gravity bombs modifier wouldn't properly pull enemy inwards

Changed files in this update

