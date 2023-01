Share · View all patches · Build 10238233 · Last edited 1 January 2023 – 00:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Many new features added to this update! New Guns and new attachments!

Included in this update:

New Color Scheme to quickly identify weapon selections.

Empty guns automatically switch. No more fumbling to find a gun with ammo.

Bosses now drop new guns.

Many other bug fixes as well.

Happy Killing!