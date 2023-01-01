Level 57 was kinda unsolveable, so it should now be solveable.
Rimebeard update for 1 January 2023
1.0.1.1b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Rimebeard Win64 [public] Depot 1607721
- Loading history…
Rimebeard Win32 [public] Depot 1607723
- Loading history…
Rimebeard MacOS [public] Depot 1607724
- Loading history…
Rimebeard Linux32 [public] Depot 1607725
- Loading history…
Rimebeard Linux64 [public] Depot 1607726
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update