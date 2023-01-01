New Year, New Stuff

Hey Guys,
New patch is out, Happy New Year also!
- New Rooms
- New Items
- New UI
- Updated Keycard Reader Models
- Added SCP-513
- Tweaked SCP-650
- Fixed Lighting Issues
- Fixed SCP-330 bug
- More!
Go Enjoy!
