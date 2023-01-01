 Skip to content

SCP: Breakout update for 1 January 2023

New Year, New Stuff

Hey Guys,

New patch is out, Happy New Year also!

  • New Rooms
  • New Items
  • New UI
  • Updated Keycard Reader Models
  • Added SCP-513
  • Tweaked SCP-650
  • Fixed Lighting Issues
  • Fixed SCP-330 bug
  • More!

Go Enjoy!

