Give the People What They Want update for 4 January 2023

Version 1.3 - Content and Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 10238207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For the past few months, our team has been working on getting the game to run on the Meta Quest 2 without requiring a PC VR setup, and we've made a lot of changes to the game as a result! Here's a list of what's in this release:

Content Updates

New voice actors added for the customers
More customer visual variations
New customer character model
Minor visual effects additions
Improved object movement and sound

Technical Updates

Completely changed the lighting of the game for performance and visual reasons.
Performance optimizations to make the game run faster on lower performance machines
Minor bugfixes

