Version 1.3 - Content and Performance

For the past few months, our team has been working on getting the game to run on the Meta Quest 2 without requiring a PC VR setup, and we've made a lot of changes to the game as a result! Here's a list of what's in this release:
Content Updates
New voice actors added for the customers
More customer visual variations
New customer character model
Minor visual effects additions
Improved object movement and sound
Technical Updates
Completely changed the lighting of the game for performance and visual reasons.
Performance optimizations to make the game run faster on lower performance machines
Minor bugfixes
Changed files in this update