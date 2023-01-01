2023.01 b1

Novelties
- The house can be embellished immediately walls as well as the floor.
WARNING
Unfortunately, a restart of the game is necessary for this patch!
Changes
- All vehicle purchases have now been reduced by 3x.
Your InjectWare Studio Team
