 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Land of Zympaia The New Light update for 1 January 2023

2023.01 b1

Share · View all patches · Build 10238173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Novelties

  • The house can be embellished immediately walls as well as the floor.

WARNING

Unfortunately, a restart of the game is necessary for this patch!

Changes

  • All vehicle purchases have now been reduced by 3x.

Your InjectWare Studio Team

Changed files in this update

Land of Zympaia The New Light Content Depot 1878011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link