Version 2.0 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 10238163 · Last edited 1 January 2023 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Happy New Year's Everyone. I hope you are having a good time and I hope you will enjoy the v2.0 release of Bullet Quest.

This is a Massive update for Bullet Quest that brings many requested features including Guide/Help resources, new content and completely overhauls the general design.

Expanded Tutorial and new Text Guide + Informative Tooltips

UI Overhaul and Redesign

New Towers, Passives and Abilities

Additional Upgrade Options

Additional Threat Level Difficulty

New Reclaim Maps that offer a Unique Challenge

Updated Ending

Sweeping Balance Changes

General Polish and Bug Fixes

Cheers!