Version 2.0 Release

Happy New Year's Everyone. I hope you are having a good time and I hope you will enjoy the v2.0 release of Bullet Quest.
This is a Massive update for Bullet Quest that brings many requested features including Guide/Help resources, new content and completely overhauls the general design.
- Expanded Tutorial and new Text Guide + Informative Tooltips
- UI Overhaul and Redesign
- New Towers, Passives and Abilities
- Additional Upgrade Options
- Additional Threat Level Difficulty
- New Reclaim Maps that offer a Unique Challenge
- Updated Ending
- Sweeping Balance Changes
- General Polish and Bug Fixes
Cheers!
