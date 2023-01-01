 Skip to content

Bullet Quest update for 1 January 2023

Version 2.0 Release

Build 10238163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year's Everyone. I hope you are having a good time and I hope you will enjoy the v2.0 release of Bullet Quest.

This is a Massive update for Bullet Quest that brings many requested features including Guide/Help resources, new content and completely overhauls the general design.

  • Expanded Tutorial and new Text Guide + Informative Tooltips
  • UI Overhaul and Redesign
  • New Towers, Passives and Abilities
  • Additional Upgrade Options
  • Additional Threat Level Difficulty
  • New Reclaim Maps that offer a Unique Challenge
  • Updated Ending
  • Sweeping Balance Changes
  • General Polish and Bug Fixes

Cheers!

