Hotfix - V.0.2.12

Share · View all patches · Build 10238130 · Last edited 1 January 2023 – 11:06:06 UTC by Wendy

-Added a building check to stop run away pieces on destruct.

-Disabled Soul Altars, and server decay on all servers because of reports of it not working properly.

-Fixed holywell damage amount.

-Fixed poison staff projectiles.

-Fixed ice staff projectiles.

-Fixed the Well quest not being able to be completed.

-Tweaked a lot of Meshes to increase performance and reduce game size ( we on fire! ).

-Tweaked holy bosses to drop more unique items until we can do a wipe since altars are not showing due to save data.