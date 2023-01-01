Hotfix - V.0.2.12

-Added a building check to stop run away pieces on destruct.
-Disabled Soul Altars, and server decay on all servers because of reports of it not working properly.
-Fixed holywell damage amount.
-Fixed poison staff projectiles.
-Fixed ice staff projectiles.
-Fixed the Well quest not being able to be completed.
-Tweaked a lot of Meshes to increase performance and reduce game size ( we on fire! ).
-Tweaked holy bosses to drop more unique items until we can do a wipe since altars are not showing due to save data.
Changed files in this update