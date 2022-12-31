 Skip to content

Fabric Of Reality update for 31 December 2022

Massive Early Game Reworks! Easy Mode!

Build 10238106

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Had trouble getting into this game in the past? This update should fix that problem!

UPDATE NOTES:

  • Added Easy Mode! On by default for newer players. You can enable/disable it from the gamemodes menu
  • You now gradually unlock cards in your deck, allowing you to see your selected cards more often early game
  • Reduced the requirements for unlocking the ability to see recycle stats for cards.
  • Slightly nerfed the late game version of the wave 10 boss
  • The swap-slot keybind now swaps with a random slot if there's multiple of the same card in your deck
  • Corrected a misspelt tip

For feedback or bugs, please visit the discord!

