Massive Early Game Reworks! Easy Mode!

Had trouble getting into this game in the past? This update should fix that problem!

UPDATE NOTES:

Added Easy Mode! On by default for newer players. You can enable/disable it from the gamemodes menu

You now gradually unlock cards in your deck, allowing you to see your selected cards more often early game

Reduced the requirements for unlocking the ability to see recycle stats for cards.

Slightly nerfed the late game version of the wave 10 boss

The swap-slot keybind now swaps with a random slot if there's multiple of the same card in your deck

Corrected a misspelt tip

