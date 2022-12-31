Massive Early Game Reworks! Easy Mode!

Had trouble getting into this game in the past? This update should fix that problem!
UPDATE NOTES:
- Added Easy Mode! On by default for newer players. You can enable/disable it from the gamemodes menu
- You now gradually unlock cards in your deck, allowing you to see your selected cards more often early game
- Reduced the requirements for unlocking the ability to see recycle stats for cards.
- Slightly nerfed the late game version of the wave 10 boss
- The swap-slot keybind now swaps with a random slot if there's multiple of the same card in your deck
- Corrected a misspelt tip
For feedback or bugs, please visit the discord!
