Super Hoopers Update #3

Patch Notes:
- Performance improvements.
- Fixed an issue that caused the wrong particle to display when scoring.
Also, happy new year!
If you encounter any issue or game breaking glitches, please let me know through the discussion forum! Thanks.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Notes:
Also, happy new year!
If you encounter any issue or game breaking glitches, please let me know through the discussion forum! Thanks.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update