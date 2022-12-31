 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Hoopers update for 31 December 2022

Super Hoopers Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 10238108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Performance improvements.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the wrong particle to display when scoring.

Also, happy new year!

If you encounter any issue or game breaking glitches, please let me know through the discussion forum! Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2240411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link