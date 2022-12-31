 Skip to content

Fi da Puti Samurai update for 31 December 2022

Happy New Year! (Also patch notes v0.70)

RNG Stuff! Lots of it! Detailing it will spoil the fun, but just in case (most of the changes will show up after beating Chapter 1):
-Different groups of enemies may show up on levels
-Added Miniboss as one of possible appearance on city parts
-Legendary enemies! With increased health, purple light-ing and (maybe) a weapon with an attachment!
-Rats may jump out of trash cans
-There's now a "Gastro Cola" machine on some levels. Buy soda, kick'em, have fun!
-Mini-etc things
Also, other not-RNG things
-Shotguns now throw people more far away (all weapons generally, but shotguns do it more)
-Weapon sound will shut no more when switching weapons
-Computer's content will be more visible/readable (increased zoom, changed fonts)
-Added laser pointer's... laser.
-Increased melee weapons hittest-size
-Blocked softlock part of Boss2 Coliseum
-Maybe fixed the Jellyfish insta-floor-kill - needs testing!

Next - I'm owing myself a reality check of everything done and what's left to finish the Early-Access state.
If you have anything to say, please tell us on Steam or on our Discord at:
https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Until next time!

