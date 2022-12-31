Share · View all patches · Build 10238071 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 23:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back Miolhrians!

[previewyoutube=E4qUvtg-SJw;full]

years end![/previewyoutube]

Patch 20.8.5.2 is Now Live!

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

Miolhrians 20.8.5.2 patching with the NEW YEAR with some fixes and updates. so...here we go..

This Update will clean up many smaller issues with the latest update!!

-Updated maps!



-Battle Animations Updated!

-Website update for more help for beginners!

-and multiple other fixes!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company