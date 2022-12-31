Surprise! A New Year's Eve Update!

Okay so I just got the 'itch' or whatever a few days ago and improved the game some more. Why not a better time than now, right?

--

ADDITIONS

New Enemy: Owls! Hoo Hoo HOO saw these coming? Nobody, that's hoo. They like to perch on flagpoles and poop on unsuspecting skeletons named Smitty. Even though they don't technically fly around, they DO count as flying enemies and the Spear will deal critical damage when they're struck.

When you read a secret book or are otherwise given a clue about an Old School mode unlock, it'll not specifically mention that to the player. I saw a few streams of the game lately and the way it was worded before left some wondering if there was some secret Cultist Shop somewhere in Vanilla Mode. Now everyone will know that these are specifically Old School mode unlocks for next time.

CHANGES

I got rid of the pile of rocks in the Plant Zone near the save point. This further opens up some new routes / new items to grab early if you want to. Sequence breaking is the name of the game!

The Red Ring now increases regular / non-magic or elemental weapons' damage by +3 (was +2). To those of you who haven't played the game yet, this is actually a pretty huge change.

The Cactus Rod's magic damage was increased from 2-6 to 3-7. I figure this is kind of hard to get so it might as well have more pop to it.

Izo's Razor's curse to heal the enemy instead of damage them was reduced to 4% (was 10%). This make the weapon a hell of a lot more useful to players, since it's a pretty powerful weapon when the heal doesn't kick in.

The Spear's animation was slightly improved and lengthened, as well as its hit box improved.

Enemy Meat you get from killing enemies is now worth 2 points of food (was 1).

FIXES

None this time!

So since last time we spoke the game has been doing actually pretty well for itself. I do have some more plans on possibly making some new additions to it at a later date, but for now this should be a nice surprise for you returning vets and those who picked up Bone Appetit during the Winter Sale.

Happy New Year's!

-Dave / Del_Duio