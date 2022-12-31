Tester Build Update v0.4.17 - Online Performance Improvements!

General
Performance
- Scripting logic for all remaining official content (including stages, structures, match rules, and AI) is now embedded in the executable. This should result in dramatically improved scores for the rollback stress test, as well as smoother online gameplay for many computers. Since this involves a pretty major change in scripting, please let us know if you find any new bugs or regressions!
- Backyard with hazards on has been temporarily locked due to a new crash caused by this change.
Effects
- Parry
- There is now an effect that plays during the active frames of parry.
- The effect that plays on successful parries has been updated.
Playable Characters
CommanderVideo
- Parry Success
- Sprite updated.
Octodad
- Up Special
- Fixed bug where it would sometimes reel in from the wrong distance when grabbing a wall or ceiling.
- Side Special
- Hurtboxes updated to better match the new animation.
Orcane
- Intro
- Sketch added.
- Parry Success
- Sketch added.
- Parry Fail
- Sketch added.
- Ledge Attack
- Sketch updated.
- Crash Roll
- Animation adjusted.
Welltaro
- Side Special
- Hitbox is now properly enabled when landing during the attack.
Changed files in this update