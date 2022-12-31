 Skip to content

The Two of Us update for 31 December 2022

Missing Stage 2 Level

The Two of Us update for 31 December 2022

Missing Stage 2 Level

Build 10238041

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone! It turns out that I was missing one of the levels from stage 2. This was a level that was seen in the Speedrunning branch of the game but the live game never actually got the fix which enabled this level. I have just pushed an update that adds this level back into the game.

