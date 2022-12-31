Hey Everyone! It turns out that I was missing one of the levels from stage 2. This was a level that was seen in the Speedrunning branch of the game but the live game never actually got the fix which enabled this level. I have just pushed an update that adds this level back into the game.
The Two of Us update for 31 December 2022
Missing Stage 2 Level
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
The Two of Us Content Depot 1820171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update