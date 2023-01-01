- Changed Mic Disabled to Mic Enabled
- Enabled Mic by default
- Fixed Mic not working in Tutorial after leaving Van
- Increased default look sensitivity to 2.5
- Fixed no longer make sounds when closed
- Improved 004 document
- Changed R to reload flashlight battery
- Changed Camera Zoom to Z and updated Tutorial
- Fixed Tape 4 hint doesn't play if you turn power back on
- Fixed plank in Tape 3
- Fixed Gangler can see you through stall
- Updated Smiler document to fix eyes
- Prevented doll from blocking wooden and locker doors
- Prevented openable lockers from disappearing at a distance
- Disabled door breaking for now
The Classrooms update for 1 January 2023
0.2.2.94
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update