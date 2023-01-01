 Skip to content

The Classrooms update for 1 January 2023

0.2.2.94

Share · View all patches · Build 10238016 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed Mic Disabled to Mic Enabled
  • Enabled Mic by default
  • Fixed Mic not working in Tutorial after leaving Van
  • Increased default look sensitivity to 2.5
  • Fixed no longer make sounds when closed
  • Improved 004 document
  • Changed R to reload flashlight battery
  • Changed Camera Zoom to Z and updated Tutorial
  • Fixed Tape 4 hint doesn't play if you turn power back on
  • Fixed plank in Tape 3
  • Fixed Gangler can see you through stall
  • Updated Smiler document to fix eyes
  • Prevented doll from blocking wooden and locker doors
  • Prevented openable lockers from disappearing at a distance
  • Disabled door breaking for now

