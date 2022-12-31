 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Badlands update for 31 December 2022

Badlands Patch 31 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10237999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy impending New Year! (that sounded ominous)

  • Fix bug with Bunkers loot in Paradise map
  • Added key item at the end of Bunkers for eventual Act 3 release

Changed files in this update

Depot 1714351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link