Project Hedra update for 7 February 2023

New mushroom dimension, 7 new caves, new land forms, Azathul boss & more.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What was added

  • 7 new cave structures with different mobs and bosses
  • Updated grass distribution model
  • More epic terrain generated by sampling heightmaps and landforms into the world
  • Added grays to the color picker
  • Added new mushroom dimension
  • Added new boss
  • Added new mobs for the new dimension
  • Added new portal structure for the new dimension
  • Moved the camera up and removed the crosshair for melee classes.
  • Improved stone texture


Azathul boss


Mushroom dimension


Another instance of the mushroom dimension


Entrance to a cave mine


One of the new landforms


Inside a cave structure


Cave with riches, defended by a gnoll clan


View of the new generation with the landforms


Inside a different cave


More caves


All the heightmaps that are added procedurally into the game terrain

What was fixed

  • Fixed rendering bugs on the female characters
  • Fixed text positioning in some UIs
  • Fixed the timer of some skills was broken (e.g. Energy shield)
  • Fixed taking screenshots on Linux
  • Improved the generation and meshing performance of the game
  • Fixed full screen on Linux
  • Fixed the game crashing when it could not detect a sound output
  • Fixed wrong key in Help
  • Fixed steam sometimes not initializing
  • Fixed sometime the game fails to load in computers with another language (e.g. French or Swedish)
  • Fixed structure spawning bug

Changed files in this update

Hedra Assets Depot 1009962
Hedra Windows x86 Depot 1009963
Hedra Windows x64 Depot 1009964
Hedra Linux x64 Depot 1009965
