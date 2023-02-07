New mushroom dimension, 7 new caves, new land forms, Azathul boss & more.

What was added
- 7 new cave structures with different mobs and bosses
- Updated grass distribution model
- More epic terrain generated by sampling heightmaps and landforms into the world
- Added grays to the color picker
- Added new mushroom dimension
- Added new boss
- Added new mobs for the new dimension
- Added new portal structure for the new dimension
- Moved the camera up and removed the crosshair for melee classes.
- Improved stone texture
Azathul boss
Mushroom dimension
Another instance of the mushroom dimension
Entrance to a cave mine
One of the new landforms
Inside a cave structure
Cave with riches, defended by a gnoll clan
View of the new generation with the landforms
Inside a different cave
More caves
All the heightmaps that are added procedurally into the game terrain
What was fixed
- Fixed rendering bugs on the female characters
- Fixed text positioning in some UIs
- Fixed the timer of some skills was broken (e.g. Energy shield)
- Fixed taking screenshots on Linux
- Improved the generation and meshing performance of the game
- Fixed full screen on Linux
- Fixed the game crashing when it could not detect a sound output
- Fixed wrong key in Help
- Fixed steam sometimes not initializing
- Fixed sometime the game fails to load in computers with another language (e.g. French or Swedish)
- Fixed structure spawning bug
Changed files in this update