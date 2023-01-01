New Year / New Season

First off Happy New Year to everyone, and I hope you had a great holiday season.

Today marks the start of a new season of play, as well as we have crowned the 2022 retail champion for GDM.

Congratulations to "ZoneWalker" for becoming the 2022 retail champion. This player has not only dominated the boards in our championship season, but they have provided lots of feedback and German translation improvements to improve the game. A well-deserved victory, and I appreciate all of your support in the past year.

You can find "ZoneWalker" permanently listed in the Hall of Fame alongside of EA champion DyCart Gaming. On top of crowning the new champion, the top 10 scores from each leader board have been recorded into the hall of fame for everyone to see.

All leader boards with the exception of the "Hard Mode" board have now been reset, and only new saves created after Jan / 01 / 2023 will be eligible to post scores to the new leader boards. Previous saves will continue to work in this latest version, but they will not post scores.

This patch also contains a variety of balance changes meant to smooth out the progression curve from start to finish, and are based off feedback received over the previous season of play. I am not going to go into detail about this as it is many small value changes. Returning players can just experience the new balance for themselves, while new players should have an even smoother time getting to know the game across all difficulty levels.

We have also added many translation improvements to the "German", "Portugese", and "Russian" translations. A big shout out to "ZoneWalker", "MA€STRO™[PT]", and "Davink" for their contributions. No translation is perfect, but these changes are one step closer to having clean translations for the many languages in the game.

There were also some changes made to the Crypto Market to try and bring the displayed information more in-line with the correct values. There is still a known issue that can throw the display off, but I have had issues trying to track this down. For the most part the information should be accurate, and the actual prices when buying and selling are deadly accurate and heavily filtered to ensure no exploits exist, but some data can get thrown off for the listed previous weeks. I will continue to debug this minor issue in the future until it is deemed perfect.

I have some big ideas and features I would love to work on in 2023 for GDM, and this current season will likely run until I have more detailed information regarding these big updates, and when they will be ready to launch. I will keep you up-to-date on here, but to keep 100% in the loop with everything going on, please consider joining the discord.

Thank you to everyone for your support over the last 2 years with GDM, and I still have more to come. I hope you all have a fantastic 2023, and that perhaps GDM will bring you some more entertainment in the new year. Have fun, and play hard.