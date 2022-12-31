Update Notes for Dec 31st

Text Changes:
- Corrected some errors in various character dialogue
Sprite Changes:
- Certain sprites no longer erroneously change when interacted with
- Corrected a passability issue with the Pink Tree sprite
Bug Fixes:
- Various characters no longer face the wrong direction when spoken to, or during cutscenes
- Fixed an issue preventing the player from using 'Return' during their first visit to the Salt Mines
- Fixed an issue preventing the Field Command shortcut from working after using 'Break' on an invalid object
- Fixed an issue where the Field Command shortcut icon would display on the incorrect row when setting 'Break' to the shortcut button while Brant is the only other member in the party
- One of the staircases in Ancient Ruins that previously was not functional is now functional
