Monster Girl Manager update for 31 December 2022

v0.85 Patch Notes

Bugs:

  • Fixed a typo in the coins event
  • Fixed spy glass repeatedly showing and skipping skills
  • Fixed a game freeze in the coins event
  • Fixed an issue where monster girls that fainted while transformed would not remove their transformed stat blocks
  • Fixed an issue where monster girls that were transformed could carry their transformation into future dungeons
  • Fixed a crash caused when monster girls tried to draw transformed stats that din't exist
  • Fixed a battle freeze caused by Sapphire golils using stalagmight
  • Fixed hp bars and energy bars drawing too small after the text size fix
  • Burn triggered artifacts will no longer trigger on burn immune species or enemies
  • Lava slimes and ruby golils that were charging in the front slot but then are swapped will now explode in their new slot
  • Stalacfight and stalagmight will now have proper animation colors for new enemy variants

