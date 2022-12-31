v0.85 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed a typo in the coins event
- Fixed spy glass repeatedly showing and skipping skills
- Fixed a game freeze in the coins event
- Fixed an issue where monster girls that fainted while transformed would not remove their transformed stat blocks
- Fixed an issue where monster girls that were transformed could carry their transformation into future dungeons
- Fixed a crash caused when monster girls tried to draw transformed stats that din't exist
- Fixed a battle freeze caused by Sapphire golils using stalagmight
- Fixed hp bars and energy bars drawing too small after the text size fix
- Burn triggered artifacts will no longer trigger on burn immune species or enemies
- Lava slimes and ruby golils that were charging in the front slot but then are swapped will now explode in their new slot
- Stalacfight and stalagmight will now have proper animation colors for new enemy variants
Changed files in this update