Bug fixes and some news !

A few small things have changed in this version:

**- Solved the problem of zombies standing still in the barrier (If it continues to happen, report to support)

Improved Nav Mesh

Weapon balancing

Added loadscreen on zombies

Added money indicators in zombies**

They are not big changes but they already solve some problems. For the time being, a good part of the updates are more related to zombies, as it was a recently developed gamemode, it is still not so polished, but regardless of what the gamemode is, if you find a report to the support email: contato.familybusiness@gmail.com

Have a good game