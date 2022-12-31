Bug fixes and some news !

A few small things have changed in this version:
**- Solved the problem of zombies standing still in the barrier (If it continues to happen, report to support)
- Improved Nav Mesh
- Weapon balancing
- Added loadscreen on zombies
- Added money indicators in zombies**
They are not big changes but they already solve some problems. For the time being, a good part of the updates are more related to zombies, as it was a recently developed gamemode, it is still not so polished, but regardless of what the gamemode is, if you find a report to the support email: contato.familybusiness@gmail.com
Have a good game
- Don
Changed files in this update