Summoners Fate update for 31 December 2022

Update #14 v0.81.5 Patch

v0.81.5 Release Notes

Fixed AI Sync error caused because the Hellhound puppy fetches a different card for the player than the AI. This particular bug had me stumped the past two days until I finally noticed it was only affecting players with the Chinese localization. This happened because the card pool the puppy draws from is first filtered and sorted (alphabetically). But, if the player is using a localized language, such as Chinese, the alphabetical sort yields a different order. Big thanks to (捕虫小能手, 我有特别的骚*作, 我 and yzy1987523)!

Multiplayer Prerelease

And a friendly reminder that we've kicked off our multiplayer prerelease testing. Please review and fill out this form if you're interested in participating: https://forms.gle/8Hny22x1nNTY1iZ36 and I'll get you added to our test group ASAP.

