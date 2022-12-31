Update 1.5.10 - Performance Patch for Frostfall

Hey everyone.
It seems our Frostfall update introduced a bunch of performance issues and a few bugs here and there that needed addressed. This took a bit more time than expected due to the holidays.
To make up for the frustrating performance issues we're officially extending the Frostfall event by an additional 5 days, ending the event on January 10th.
Unfortunately our server tech is still on vacation, so dedicated servers won't get an update until the 2nd or 3rd of January. Official US and EU servers will also be offline until then.
Among the performance improvements we've fixed a handful of bugs with quests, drop rates, etc. so here are the patch notes for everything else.
Known Bugs:
- Mount XP bar shows total XP, and not the level's current XP. This is only visual and doesn't affect your mount's actual level progress.
- Shield gets stuck sometimes after a shield bash and takes a second or two before it can be used. Attacking with another weapon seems to fix this.
New:
- Tortoise has a new jumping animation
- Mounts now track experience under your health bar when mounted
- In the stables menu you can now see how many points you have left to spend
- In the stables menu you can now hover over the stats buttons and bars to learn more information about what the levels do
Improved:
- Lots of performances improvements all around
- Removed all “X” variations of wands and staves from collections
- Updated quantities sold throughout Snow Peak
- Jed’s Doll shouldn’t disappear anymore and can no longer be lost on accident by dropping
- Slimes respawn in all areas now
- Omen Wand and Corrupted Wand now give health instead of magic on hit
Fixed:
- Fireball Tome sounds now respect volume settings
- Festive Sword has correct colors on it
- Snowman Arm can be obtained in Snow Peak now
- Arthus’s quest can be completed with his own drink now
- Fixed a bug where resources aren't removed when crafting max
- Snowman Arm correctly gives Arcane level instead of Chaos level now
- Festive Staff of Joy and Festive Staff of Cheer are recognized by the portal snowmen to let you enter Snow Peak
- Ginger restocks her shop now
- Carol restocks her stockings and wreaths now
- Cecil’s complexion restored
- Giftboxes respawn at 7am again
- Ginger no longer takes double materials
- Conjure Feast Tome now spawns in when cast
- If playing multiplayer and your character sleeps in the Farmlands, going back to single player will not trap you in the Farmlands anymore
- Gravekeeper’s quest has been adjusted to work properly
- Tomes now work with the Snowman Arm
- Mount levels now save even if you don’t spend your points
- In a multiplayer game trying to buy a housing blueprint no longer gives you an error that someone else is viewing it when no one is around
- Blitz only allows for one secret trade now
Changed files in this update